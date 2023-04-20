Photo of Ronaldo making Iftar goes viral

An artist using artificial intelligence has shared a picture of Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo making iftar.



It is common to visit streets lined with vendors during Ramadan, but have you ever seen celebrities serving Iftar on the streets? If not, then you don’t need to worry because an artist has done it using artificial intelligence.



The photos that have gone viral on Instagram include Portuguese star footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, as well as former US presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Digital artist depicts Cristiano Ronaldo as a street food vendor on a food street in Dubai, preparing iftar during the holy month of Ramadan.

In these pictures, actor Bruce Willis is focusing on the food while Captain Jack Sparrow or Johnny Depp are also catering to the customers queuing up to enjoy the special food of the festival.



Lionel Messi is also part of the pictures in which he is wearing a kurta. He is seen smiling while holding a lamp.