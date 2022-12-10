Sports
PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president
Usha -- a multiple Asian Games gold medallist -- was declared elected unopposed for the top post.
New Delhi: Legendary athlete PT Usha was on Saturday officially elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the governing body’s polls.
The polls were held under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed retired SC judge L Nageswara Rao.