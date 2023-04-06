RCB fans’ special worship for victory goes awry in B’luru; major tragedy averted

Bengaluru: Special worship at the Dharmaraya swamy temple by fans of IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went awry on Thursday after a huge quantity of camphor lit by them led to several bikes on the premises catching fire.

The authorities rushed to the spot and reined in the situation averting a major tragedy.

According to police, the special worship was offered to Droupadi Devi during the Karaga festival.

The RCB fans lit hundreds of kilograms of camphor. The pile of camphor was placed from N.R. Junction to the temple. Though the announcement was made on the loudspeaker to vacate the two-wheelers parked close to the pile of camphor, they were not taken away.

When the camphor was lit, the bikes caught fire creating a tense situation at the spot. More details including damage to vehicles are yet to emerge in the case.

Historical Karaga festival is celebrated with much fanfare in Bengaluru. The festivities also began at Dharmarayaswamy temple in Tigalarapet on Wednesday night at 10 pm. The Karaga festival would be observed for 11 days.