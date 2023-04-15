SATS Men’s Team champions of P Gyaneshwar Goud Cash Award Volleyball Tournament

Hyderabad: The Men’s Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) were named the winners of P. GYANESHWAR GOUD CASH AWARD VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT-2023 which was held at Amberpet Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad from 11th April 2023 to 14th April 2023.

The event was organised by Amberpet Playground Sports Association.

In the Men’s 1st Semi Finals, Men’s Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) beat Amberpet Playground with a score of 25-21, 25-14.

In the Men’s 2nd Semi Final, Gymkhana Ground Team lost to L.B. Stadium by a score of 25-21, 25-18.

In the Men’s Final Match between Men’s Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) and L.B. Stadium, SATS were awarded as winners as they won with a score of 25-15, 25-23.

Farhan, A player of SATS was named the Best Player of the Match.

Sri Kaleru Venkatesesh, MLA TRS Amberpet Constituency, graced to closing ceremony and presented Men’s Winners Trophy to SATS Team of Sri.P.Ganeshwar Goud Cash Award Volleyball Tournament

On this occasion Sri. P. Gyaneshwar goud, President APG, and Ex-Corporator, Smt. Padma Venkat Reddy, Corporator, Bagh Amberpet, Smt. Amrutha, Corporator Nallakunta and Committee Members P. Dhananjaya, N. Sudguru, S. Rajinikanth Goud were also present.