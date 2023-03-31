Sri Lanka miss out on direct Cricket World Cup qualification after New Zealand loss

Hamilton: Sri Lanka have failed to snatch the eight spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League table after losing to New Zealand in the third ODI here.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first in the crucial encounter. But the Sri Lankan batters failed to fire yet again, struggling against the pace and bounce of the New Zealand bowlers.

Matt Henry (3/14), Henry Shipley (3/32) and Daryl Mitchell (3/32) were all outstanding with the ball, as Sri Lanka huffed and puffed to cross the 150-run mark.

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka (57 off 64), Dasun Shanaka (31 off 36) and Chamika Karunaratne (24 off 42) were the only batters to show any form of resistance. The visitors were bowled out for 157 in 41.3 overs, with their bowlers now facing a herculean task of getting their side over the line.

In reply, New Zealand’s chase got off to a rocky start as they lost three wickets within the first seven overs. Four of their batters, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham, failed to reach the double-digit mark.

But Will Young and Henry Nicholls played vital knocks to get the hosts over the line. The pair established a partnership of 100 runs with Young scoring 86* and Nicholls 44* to seal a six-wicket win for New Zealand.

With the victory in Hamilton, New Zealand secured a 2-0 win in the three-match ODI series.

With the defeat, Sri Lanka have failed to overtake West Indies (88 points) for the final direct qualification spot. Sri Lanka end their CWCSL campaign on 81 points.

Sri Lanka will now travel to Zimbabwe in June to compete in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and look to secure their place in the 2023 edition of the tournament later this year, reports ICC.

New Zealand end on the top spot of the CWCSL standings, accumulating 175 points in their campaign.

West Indies could still be pipped in the race for the eighth spot by South Africa (78 points) and Ireland (68 points). South Africa will play a two-match ODI series against Netherlands starting today, while Ireland have a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in May.