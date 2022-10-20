Tendulkar makes investment in cricket NFT platform Rario

Mumbai: Rario, the world’s first officially licensed digital cricket collectibles platform, has partnered with the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to enter the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market.

This partnership not only involves Sachin as a strategic investor but also allows fans from around the world to own his digital collectibles exclusively on Rario.com.

With the help of this collaboration, Tendulkar’s fans’ now have the chance to own digital collectibles of their favourite player and use them across multiple utilities that follow.

Many legendary and upcoming cricketers are already exclusively on the Rario’s platform including Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel.

Rario co-founder and CEO, Ankit Wadhwa said: “In 1996, I saw Sachin Tendulkar live for the first time at the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match in Kotla, Delhi. The greatest player in the world had scored a run-a-ball 137 – he is the hero of a billion cricket lovers.

“Twenty-six years later, partnering with the Master Blaster with him investing in Rario is a surreal feeling. It is a testament to our vision of making fandom more accessible. With the ‘God of Cricket’ backing us, sky is the limit!”

Speaking on the partnership, Tendulkar said: Fans are an integral part of any sport. While the on-field action happens for a few hours, fans carry the memories forward and immortalise those moments forever. It is exciting to see NFT technology bringing fans closer to sports, giving them an opportunity to treasure their favourite moments. I am happy to partner with the team, to launch my digital collectibles exclusively on the Rario platform”.

“Our goal is to bring cricket fans closer to the sport and their idols by providing them with unique personalised experiences. There is no greater cricketing idol than Sachin Tendulkar! We are thrilled to have him as a strategic investor and brand ambassador on our journey to build the world’s largest cricket fan club,” said Sunny Bhanot, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Rario.