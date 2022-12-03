Sports

Umran Malik to replace Mohd Shami in India’s ODI squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami's replacement.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 3 December 2022 - 10:43
Mumbai: Fast bowler Mohd Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

