Veteran Indian cricketer Salim Durrani passes away

Salim Durrani, the famous Indian cricketer of his era, who was popular for hitting huge sixes on demand, passed away. He was 88 years old.

He lived with his younger brother Jahangir Durrani in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In January this year, he had a fall, following which he underwent surgery on his femur.

Born in Kabul, Durrani used to bowl aggressively and bowled left-handed. He played 29 Test matches and was instrumental in India’s 0–2 victory in the five-match series against England in 1961-62.

He was instrumental in the team’s victories in Kolkata and Madras, taking 8 and 10 wickets respectively. Durrani was known for his sense of humor and his dressing style. He scored a century and 7 fifties in 50 overs and scored a total of 1202 runs for which he was also given the Arjuna award.