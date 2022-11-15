Young footballer girl dies due to doctors’ negligence

A young football player in Tamil Nadu died on Tuesday due to organ failure. The player was undergoing treatment at the Government Peripheral Hospital for a week and lost her right leg due to complications during the surgery.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramaniam said Priya (17), a college student and a football player, underwent arthroscopic ligament treatment of her right knee at a government peripheral in Periyarnagar on November 7.

However, due to complications in the surgery, her right leg had to be amputated and she was later referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for advanced treatment. Priya passed away this morning after multiple organ failure.

Health Minister said that two doctors of the Government Peripheral Hospital have been placed under investigation for negligence related to health. He has already sent a report of complications which has also been confirmed in the report of the health committee set up to investigate the negligence.

