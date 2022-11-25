All set for PSLV-C56/EOS-06 mission tomorrow

Chennai: The stage is all set for for the launch of PSLV-C56, carrying Earth Observation Satellite-06 EOS-06 in Oceansat series and eight other nano satellites from the spaceport of Sriharikota tomorrow.

The XL version of the workhorse launch vehicle of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in its 56th flight, will lift off the First Launch Pad at 1156 hrs The nano-satellites are four Astrocast-2 Swiss satellites, two Thybolt Satellites–Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2–of Dhruva Space, INS-2 BhutanSat and Anand from Pixxel.

The entire mission is like to last about 8,200 secs (2 hrs 20 mts) during which the primary satellites and nano satellites will be launched in two different SolarSunsynchronous Polar Orbits (SSPOs).

After the ignition and separation of all the four stages, the EOS-06 will be separated in Orbit-1 after a flight duration of 1,032.68 secs.

Subseqeuntly, Orbit change will be done by using two Orbit Change Thrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of the PSLV-C54 Vehicle.

The fourth stage engine will be twice cut off and restarted to achieve the desired orbit for injection of the nano satellites after which the Passenger Payloads (PPLs) will be separated in Orbit-2.