Christina Koch will be the first woman to have a trip to the Moon





Astronaut Christina Hammock Koch will become the first woman to go around the Moon, as US space agency Nasa announced that Koch will be the mission specialist when four humans board the Orion spacecraft for a trip around the Moon.



Till date, only male astronauts have been to lunar orbit and on the moon’s surface.

With NASA’s announcement that Kochi will be joined by astronauts Jeremy Hansen , Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman, the new mission marks the first arrival of a woman astronaut in the realm of the Moon.

It will be a10-day-long mission around the moon.

