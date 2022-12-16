India successfully conducts night trials of Agni 5 missile

Technology

The missile is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy. The range of the missile can be further increased based on the results of the testing, the official added.

New Delhi: The night trials of nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni 5 was successfully conducted on Thursday in Odisha, a Defence official said.

The Agni 5 ballistic missile tested on Thursday evening is lighter than before.

The official said the test was conducted in an attempt to validate advanced technologies and new equipment on the missile which weighs lesser now.

The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system, the official added.

