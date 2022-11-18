India’s first private rocket Vikram-S lifts off from SHAR Range

Sriharikota (Andhra Prdesh): India’s first private rocket Vikram-S, named Prarambh, took off from the SHAR Range here at 1130 hrs.

After a short three hour countdown, the six m tall suborbital launch vehicle, with a lift off mass 545 kg and powered by solid fuel, and carrying three payloads, lifted off from the Sound Rocket Launch Pad here, heralding a new milestone in India’s space programme.