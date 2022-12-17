Meta to shut down its cameo -like 'Super' app

San Francisco: Meta has announced that it will shut down its cameo-like app, Super, on February 15, 2023.

Super is a live-streaming platform for influencers developed by Meta in 2020.

The company said that it had hoped to create a virtual meet-and-greet experience that was similar to what users experience at a real-life event like VidCon or Comic-Con, reports TechCrunch.

“What we found we’d created, however, was a much greater opportunity for creators and fans to connect in fun and exciting ways,” the company was quoted as saying.

“We saw creators and fans raise funds for good causes, launch a new set of books, test drive new jokes for standup routines, and even play trivia against one another. It was amazing to see the joy and creativity in each new Super event. Sadly, however, the time has come for us to say goodbye,” it added.

Although, Super will not be officially shut down until February, users won’t be unable to create new events during this time, said the report.

Moreover, Super joins a long list of experiments and apps that have been shut down by Meta earlier.

Earlier this week, Meta reportedly shut down its Connectivity division almost 10 years after launching the initiative.

In October, the company announced to shut down its newsletter product called Bulletin for creators and writers by early 2023, while, in August, it shut down Quest 1 virtual reality (VR) headset support for ‘Population: One’, its popular battle-royale game set in VR.