Musk announces immediate restoration of journalists’ suspended twitter accounts

Washington: US billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk announced on Saturday that he would immediately restore the suspended accounts of journalists from leading American news outlets on the social network after the majority of a survey respondents voted for this option.

On Thursday, Musk suspended several accounts of prominent US journalists who cover the social media platform and himself, prompting a major public backlash. The move followed the permanent ban of an account, which was sharing information about the location of Musk’s private plane using publicly available information.

“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” Musk tweeted.

On Friday, Musk surveyed Twitter users asking when to restore the pages of journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and other leading US news outlets. Most of the respondents (43%) were in favor of an immediate restoration of accounts.