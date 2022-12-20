Technology

Only twitter blue subscribers to vote in future polls: Musk

"Good point. Twitter will make that change," Musk tweeted in response to a user's post that said only "Blue subscribers" should vote in policy-related polls.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 20 December 2022 - 12:24
Washington: Twitter owner Elon Musk said only Twitter Blue subscribers will in the future be able to vote in the social media platform’s policy-related polls.
Twitter relaunched the Twitter Blue paid monthly subscription earlier in December, according to Sputnik news.
The paid features include the blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, higher quality video uploads, and reader mode.

