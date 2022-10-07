PMI Electro emerges as 2nd largest electric bus brand in India

New Delhi: With over 777 electric buses running across the country, PMI Electro Mobility, India’s leading electric bus manufacturer and operator, on Friday announced that it is now the second largest electric bus brand in the country.

PMI Electro made this announcement on the heels of its foray into Surat where it delivered 25 electric buses as part of a larger order to supply 150 electric buses to the Surat Municipal Corporation.

“We are elated to emerge as the second largest electric bus manufacturer in India in just five years of commencing operations,” Satish Jain, Chairman, PMI Electro Mobility, said in a statement.

These e-buses for Surat were flagged-off by the Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey, from the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar.

“Our manufacturing prowess and reliable engineering has allowed us to timely deliver orders to STUs (State Transport Undertakings) and provide citizens with clean public transportation,” Jain said.

“With almost negligible downtime and over 4 crore green kilometres covered, our electric buses have proved their mettle even on challenging terrains such as Ladakh and have encouraged people to use public transportation,” he added.

With entry into Surat, PMI Electro is now present in over 23 cities in India, making it the electric bus brand with the widest network of presence in India.

The other cities where PMI is successfully running electric buses include Kerala, Ladakh, Lucknow, Nagpur, Odisha, Rajkot, Delhi and Agra, among others.

These electric buses come equipped with a raft of safety systems such as RTMS (real-time monitoring system) and CCTV cameras to ensure a safe ride for the passengers. And provisions such as air suspension ensure that the e-buses can ably negotiate difficult road conditions and offer passengers a comfortable ride.

“We endeavour to manufacture products that are best in technology and customized to every customer need. With the government making way for clean public transport, our electric buses are running in varied terrains, and this is made possible through investment in cutting-edge technology solutions,” Jain said.