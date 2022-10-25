Technology

WhatsApp services disrupted, users flag glitch

The users reported disruptions around 12:45 afternoon with many of them flagging the issue over micro-blogging site Twitter.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 14:03
0 187 Less than a minute
WhatsApp services disrupted, users flag glitch
WhatsApp services disrupted, users flag glitch

New Delhi: Users of popular messaging app WhatsApp on Tuesday afternoon reported disruptions in sending messages on the platform.

The users reported disruptions around 12:45 afternoon with many of them flagging the issue over micro-blogging site Twitter.

“WhatsApp is not working,” wrote a user on Twitter.

Another user wrote, “WhatsApp is not working for the last 30 minutes,”

Related Articles

While the outage continued around 1:30 pm, there was no official statement from the massaging platform on its official Twitter handle.

WhatsApp is widely used in India for chats and sending messages and sharing documents.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 14:03
0 187 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button