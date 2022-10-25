WhatsApp services disrupted, users flag glitch

New Delhi: Users of popular messaging app WhatsApp on Tuesday afternoon reported disruptions in sending messages on the platform.

The users reported disruptions around 12:45 afternoon with many of them flagging the issue over micro-blogging site Twitter.

“WhatsApp is not working,” wrote a user on Twitter.

Another user wrote, “WhatsApp is not working for the last 30 minutes,”

While the outage continued around 1:30 pm, there was no official statement from the massaging platform on its official Twitter handle.

WhatsApp is widely used in India for chats and sending messages and sharing documents.