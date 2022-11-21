Two buses burnt in a fire mishap in old city of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two buses were burnt after one of them caught fire spreading it to other at Nandi Musliguda, Bahadurpura, in the early hours of Monday. While one of them was completely gutted, the other was partially burnt.



The buses were parked in an open area. The fire broke out in one of the buses at 2 am. The fire spread to the second bus that was parked beside, partially burning it.

A passer by alerted the night officer about the incident on the fire toll-free number. The later sent a fire tender vehicle from Chandulal Baradari, with five fire officers.



One vehicle was completely gutted before the fire tender reached the scene. The other bus was partially burnt with the seats and plastic accessories were destroyed.

The Swaraj Mazda vehicles were owned by Mohammed Ismail and Syed Moin. Short circuit in the electric wiring in the first vehicle is believed to be the cause of fire.