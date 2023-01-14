Two women die after caesarean at the Malakpet Hospital in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: Two women died after caesarean delivery due to the alleged negligence of doctors at Malakpet government hospital Hyderabad.

Relatives of the deceased reached the hospital and created ruckus in protest against the incident. They alleged that the death was due to the negligence of the doctors.

They complained to the Chadarghat police. Later, the families of the victims staged a protest in front of Malakpet Area Hospital. They demanded action against those responsible for the accident.



Superintendent of the hospital said that the C-section of both the pregnant women was performed on January 11. On the 12th at 4 o’clock a woman Sri Venala’s heart rate dropped and she was immediately referred to Gandhi Hospital. It is reported that she died during treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

Another woman, Shivani, already had hypothyroidism. On the night of the 12th, her sugar level dropped and she was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, and she also died during treatment. He clarified that there was no negligence on the part of the doctors in these cases and all the tests were done before the operation.