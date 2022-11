Woman hanged self after killing children in Hyderabad



In a heartrending incident that took place in Hyderabad, a woman committed suicide after killing her two innocent children in Balanagar area last night.

Anita, a resident of Gautam Nagar, hanged herself after hanging her two children, Varshni 22 months and Shrihan 9 months.

In the initial investigation, the police found that the woman took this extreme step due to family disputes, but the police are investigating the entire matter