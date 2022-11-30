Woman hits man with whom she shares stage with slippers; Here’s why

New Delhi: A woman sharing stage with a man and later hitting him with slippers during an event hosted by the Hindu Ekta Manch in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur.

#WATCH | Chattarpur, Delhi: Woman climbs up the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues; hits a man with her slippers when he tries to push her away from the mic pic.twitter.com/dGrB5IsRHT — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

The video of the incident went viral on Tuesday.

A ‘Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat’ was organised by the Manch to demand justice for Shraddha Walker who was brutally killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

The video which went viral shows that the woman who was covering her face climbed the stage. She narrated her plight at the programme. She then started beating the man standing near her with slippers. Others present on the stage intervened and took her off the stage.

The organisation while clarifying that neither the woman nor the man is associated with it, informed that said the women’s daughter and the man’s son recently got married in a court. The respective families were unhappy about the match.

According to the police, during the said programme when the woman noticed Satyaprakash (father of her eloped daughter’s husband) speaking at the stage, she reached the stage and manhandled him.