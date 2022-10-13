500 doctors leave Sri Lanka; another 800 likely to follow

Colombo: Nearly 500 doctors have migrated from Sri Lanka to escape the continuing economic crisis in the country. Another 800 are expected to leave the country.

The grim statistics were provided by the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) on Wednesday.

Saying that the figures were from January to August this year, GMOA Secretary Dr Haritha Aluthge warned that the trend would continue unless tangible measures were taken by the government to arrest the situation.

Asserting that a recent decision to retire all public servants at the age of 60 would worsen the situation, he anticipated that the public health system will lose 800 doctors including around 300 specialists because of the move.

He added that services at some government hospitals were on the verge of collapse.