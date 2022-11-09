Appalling: Son slits mother’s throat

Tunisia: In an unfortunate incident taken place in Tunisia, a son slits his mother’s throat with a knife. The incident sent shockwaves across the country. The incident took place on Monday evening in a village located in the suburb of the capital, Tunisia. The young man slaughtered his mother with a knife. This incident reflects the rise in domestic violence in the country.

According to Al-Arabiya, the initial investigation revealed that the accused had been suffering from mental illness for some time due to which his relationship with his family was strained and he was having a quarrel with some family members including his mother. During the spat, he cut the mother’s aorta. The mother died on the spot, but other details of the incident have not been revealed.

After the incident, the accused escaped, but the police arrested him after a few hours. The Public Prosecution has started an investigation into the incident. Photos circulating on social media show the murder weapon used by the perpetrator. A big knife was used in the murder, on which the blood of the victim can be seen.

After the incident came to light, it has been strongly condemned by the social circles. Citizens have demanded immediate trial against the accused and to punish him.