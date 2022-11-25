Asia

10 dead, 9 injured in China residential building fire

The fire broke out at 7.49 p.m. on Thursday night at the building in a community of Tianshan dstrict, reports Xinhua news agency.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 25 November 2022 - 11:55
0 173 Less than a minute
10 dead, 9 injured in China residential building fire
10 dead, 9 injured in China residential building fire

Beijing: Ten people were killed and nine others injured in a fire at a residential building in Urumqi, capital of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, authorities said on Friday.

The fire broke out at 7.49 p.m. on Thursday night at the building in a community of Tianshan dstrict, reports Xinhua news agency.

The blaze was doused was put out at around 10.35 p.m.

Ten people died despite emergency treatment and the injuries sustained by the nine others are not life-threatening, the authorites added.

Related Articles

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 25 November 2022 - 11:55
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button