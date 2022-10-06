Asia

10 killed in road accident in Pakistan

The incident occurred when the bus was procceding towards Punjab province from Karachi, Geo News reported quoting police.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 6 October 2022 - 12:58
0 171 Less than a minute
10 killed in road accident in Pakistan
10 killed in road accident in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 10 people were killed and 13 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Indus Highway near Pakistan’s Sindh province on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the bus was procceding towards Punjab province from Karachi, Geo News reported quoting police.

The deceased included drivers of the bus and truck, two women and as many children.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 6 October 2022 - 12:58
0 171 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button