Asia

10 militants, separatists arrested in B’desh

A large amount of arms and ammunition were recovered, RAB Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said on Thursday night.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 21 October 2022 - 15:01
0 190 Less than a minute
10 militants, separatists arrested in B'desh
10 militants, separatists arrested in B'desh

Dhaka: Seven members of a militant group and three members of a separatist outfit have been arrested in Bangladesh.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the seven belonging to the Jamaatul Ansar Phil Hindal Sharqeera and three members of a Pahari separatist organization from different areas of Bandarban and Rangamati districts.
A large amount of arms and ammunition were recovered, RAB Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said on Thursday night.
The RAB did not reveal the names of those arrested.
Earlier, the local administration banned tourist travel indefinitely from Tuesday in Ruma and Rowangchari areas of Bandarban due to security concerns.

Source
UNI
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 21 October 2022 - 15:01
0 190 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button