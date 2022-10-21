10 militants, separatists arrested in B’desh

Dhaka: Seven members of a militant group and three members of a separatist outfit have been arrested in Bangladesh.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the seven belonging to the Jamaatul Ansar Phil Hindal Sharqeera and three members of a Pahari separatist organization from different areas of Bandarban and Rangamati districts.

A large amount of arms and ammunition were recovered, RAB Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said on Thursday night.

The RAB did not reveal the names of those arrested.

Earlier, the local administration banned tourist travel indefinitely from Tuesday in Ruma and Rowangchari areas of Bandarban due to security concerns.

Source UNI