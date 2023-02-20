Asia

12 dead, 54 injured as bus falls into ditch in Pakistan

The rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to the hospitals, it said, adding that four of the injured passengers were in critical condition.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 20 February 2023 - 16:06
0 181 1 minute read
12 dead, 54 injured as bus falls into ditch in Pakistan
12 dead, 54 injured as bus falls into ditch in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 12 passengers were killed and 54 others injured after a bus fell into a ditch in the Chakwal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province, the rescue service said on Monday.

The service said that the accident took place late Sunday night on the motorway near Kallar Kahar area when the bus went off to the other side of the road due to brake failure, hit three cars coming from the opposite direction, and eventually fell off the road into a ditch, reports Xinhua news agency.

The rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to the hospitals, it said, adding that four of the injured passengers were in critical condition.

The passengers were returning to Lahore from Rawalpindi after attending a wedding ceremony, according to the rescue service.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 20 February 2023 - 16:06
0 181 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button