Asia

2 killed, 8 injured in Pakistan bomb explosion

A vehicle carrying a trader was targeted by explosives in the market area of Khuzdar on Tuesday, Fahad Khosa, Senior Superintendent of Khuzdar police, told media.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 March 2023 - 16:17
0 179 Less than a minute
2 killed, 8 injured in Pakistan bomb explosion
2 killed, 8 injured in Pakistan bomb explosion

Islamabad: Two people were killed and eight others injured when a bomb went off in Khuzdar district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, the police said on Wednesday.

A vehicle carrying a trader was targeted by explosives in the market area of Khuzdar on Tuesday, Fahad Khosa, Senior Superintendent of Khuzdar police, told media.

He added that a heavy contingent of police had reached the site, and an investigation into the incident was underway, reports Xinhua news agency.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Articles

No group has claimed the attack yet.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 March 2023 - 16:17
0 179 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button