2 soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in clash in Pakistan

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 April 2023 - 17:06
Islamabad: Two soldiers and eight terrorists were killed during a shootout between security forces and the terrorists in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said in the statement that the military carried out an operation on tip-off in the district located in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

During the operation, a fire exchange took place between the two sides, during which the troops killed all the attackers in a retaliatory attack, said the ISPR.

Arms and ammunition were also seized from the terrorists, said the statement.

