Asia

3 killed, 9 injured in bomb blast in Myanmar

The explosion occurred at around 12:20 p.m. local time on Monday at Nyaunglebin township of the Bago region, the information team said in a statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 February 2023 - 14:27
0 176 Less than a minute
Girl's body found inside fridge in Delhi eatery
Girl's body found inside fridge in Delhi eatery

Yangon: Three people were killed and nine others injured when a blast hit a railway station in the Bago region of Myanmar, according to the Information Team of Myanmar’s State Administration Council.

The explosion occurred at around 12:20 p.m. local time on Monday at Nyaunglebin township of the Bago region, the information team said in a statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

One man and one woman died on the spot, while three men and seven women who have been wounded were sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, it said.

Investigation into the incident is underway, according to local authorities.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 February 2023 - 14:27
0 176 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button