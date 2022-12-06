Asia

3 killed in Thai railway track blast

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the incident occurred at 6.24 a.m., and the blast hit a section of the track where repair work was ongoing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 6 December 2022 - 14:05
0 176 1 minute read
3 killed in Thai railway track blast
3 killed in Thai railway track blast

Bangkok: An explosion at a railway track in Thailand’s Songkhla province on Tuesday killed at least three people and injured four others, authorities said

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the incident occurred at 6.24 a.m., and the blast hit a section of the track where repair work was ongoing, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victims were three SRT officials.

The section was only 200 metres away from the point where another explosion occurred on December 3, which derailed a freight train.

Related Articles

Songkhla Governor Jessada Jitrat visited the scene to assess the situation in order to prevent the reoccurrence of such attacks.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal squad and security officials have launched investigations into Tuesday’s explosion.

According to local media, the attack on December 3 was believed to be carried out by the southern insurgents.

Separatist movements and organised crimes have occurred periodically in southern Thailand for decades.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 6 December 2022 - 14:05
0 176 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button