4 dead in 5.4-magnitude Indonesia quake

Jakarta: At least four people were dead and several houses and buildings destroyed after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s Papua province on Thursday, a disaster agency official said.

“The quake damaged houses, a restaurant and buildings. Four people were killed during the earthquake. Now we are carrying out risk assessments of the quake,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

According to country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency, the earthquake occurred at 1.28 p.m. with its epicentre located 1 km southwest of the provincial capital of Jayapura and a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said. Several aftershocks occurred after the main tremor, according to the agency.

