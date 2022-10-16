5.1-magnitude quake hits China’s Xinjiang

Beijing: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Bachu County of Kashgar Prefecture in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Sunday.

The quake that hit the region at 4:54 p.m. was epicentred at 39.42 degrees north latitude and 78.13 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Its depth was 17 km.