5.1-magnitude quake hits China’s Xinjiang

The quake that hit the region at 4:54 p.m. was epicentred at 39.42 degrees north latitude and 78.13 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 October 2022 - 20:42
Beijing: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Bachu County of Kashgar Prefecture in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Sunday.

The quake that hit the region at 4:54 p.m. was epicentred at 39.42 degrees north latitude and 78.13 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Its depth was 17 km.

