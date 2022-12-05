Asia

5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka

Kazi Zebunnesa, a meteorologist from BMD, told Xinhua news agency that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 December 2022 - 13:06
0 176 Less than a minute
5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka
5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka

Dhaka: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka on Monday, according to athe Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Kazi Zebunnesa, a meteorologist from BMD, told Xinhua news agency that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal.

The meteorologist said the epicentre was 520 km away from Agargaon Seismic Centre in Dhaka.

The earthquake occurred at 9.02 a.m.

Related Articles

Fire service officers said they had not received any report of damage or casualty yet.

Bangladesh, which sits in a seismic zone, is prone to tremors.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 December 2022 - 13:06
0 176 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button