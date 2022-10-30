5 killed, 28 injured as bus falls into gorge in Nepal

Kathmandu: At least five people were killed and 28 others injured when a bus, they were travelling in, pluged into a gorge in Nepal’s Nawalparsai district on Sunday.

The bus, proceeding towards Manakamana Temple in Gorkha district from Hungi in Palpa district, met with the accident at 3 a.m., The Kathmandu Post reported quoting police.

The injured were rushed to Narayani Community hospital.