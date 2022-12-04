Asia

554 killed in 463 road accidents in Bangladesh in Nov

According to Road Safety Foundation, a local non-government organisation, the deceased included 78 women and 71 children.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 4 December 2022 - 17:22
Dhaka: A total of 554 people were killed and 747 injured in 463 road accidents in Bangladesh in November, says a report published on Sunday.

The foundation said it collected the data based on reports in nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media in Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said in a statement on Sunday that 229 people died in 194 motorcycle accidents, which accounted for 41.73 per cent of the total deaths. It added that 123 pedestrians and 79 drivers and helpers were killed in the accidents during this period.

