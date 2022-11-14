Asia

6.1-magnitude quake hits Japan

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 5.09 p.m. (local time), was located at a latitude of 33.6 degrees north and longitude of 137.5 degrees east.

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the southeast coast of Japan’s Mie prefecture, the weather agency said on Monday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 350 km, Xinhua news agency quoted the JMA as saying.

The earthquake, felt as far north as Aomori prefecture and as far south as Shizuoka, logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, in Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures, the JMA said.

It also logged 3 on the seismic scale in multiple regions, including Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Tochigi, Kanagawa, the weather agency said.

