6.2-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no potential for tsunami

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 December 2022 - 17:08
Jakarta: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, but there was no potential for a tsunami.

According to the national meteorological, climatological and geophysical agency, the earthquake occurred at 1.07 p.m. with the epicentre situated 284 km southwest of Jember Regency and at a depth of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news reported.

