Asia
6.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan: Complete Highlights
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in Afghanistan on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and Kashmir. At least 4 people were killed and more than 150 others were injured in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
1. Earthquake details:
- A 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in Afghanistan, with its epicenter located at 133 km south by south-east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan.
- The earthquake occurred at 10.17.27 p.m. (IST) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
2. Earthquake Shakes North India
- Tremors were felt in Kashmir and Delhi-NCR, and reports flooded social media.
- A 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan at 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
3. Reports of building tilts:
- The Delhi Fire Service received various reports of building tilts after the earthquake.
- Teams of the Delhi Fire Department were dispatched to investigate the complaints.
- One call was received about the tilting of a building in Shakarpur area, east Delhi, but no tilt was found.
- Another call was received reporting the tilting of building D-75A, but no apparent crack or tilt was observed.
- The DDMA suggested informing the MCD for physical inspection by civil engineers.
- Two more calls were received regarding building tilts in Jamia Nagar and Kalkaji Extension, and two fire tenders were dispatched for verification.
4. Damage caused by the earthquake:
- At least 4 people were killed and more than 150 others were injured in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
- The extent of damage caused by the quake is yet to be determined.