Asia

6.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan: Complete Highlights

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in Afghanistan on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and Kashmir. At least 4 people were killed and more than 150 others were injured in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 22 March 2023 - 02:35
0 184 1 minute read
6.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan: Complete Highlights
6.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan: Complete Highlights

1. Earthquake details:

  • A 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in Afghanistan, with its epicenter located at 133 km south by south-east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan.
  • The earthquake occurred at 10.17.27 p.m. (IST) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

2. Earthquake Shakes North India

  • Tremors were felt in Kashmir and Delhi-NCR, and reports flooded social media.
  • A 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan at 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

3. Reports of building tilts:

  • The Delhi Fire Service received various reports of building tilts after the earthquake.
  • Teams of the Delhi Fire Department were dispatched to investigate the complaints.
  • One call was received about the tilting of a building in Shakarpur area, east Delhi, but no tilt was found.
  • Another call was received reporting the tilting of building D-75A, but no apparent crack or tilt was observed.
  • The DDMA suggested informing the MCD for physical inspection by civil engineers.
  • Two more calls were received regarding building tilts in Jamia Nagar and Kalkaji Extension, and two fire tenders were dispatched for verification.

4. Damage caused by the earthquake:

Tags
Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 22 March 2023 - 02:35
0 184 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button