Asia

6 killed, 35 injured in Bangladesh bus-car collision

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local newspaper Daily Sun.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 6 October 2022 - 14:52
0 174 Less than a minute
6 killed, 35 injured in Bangladesh bus-car collision
6 killed, 35 injured in Bangladesh bus-car collision

Dhaka: Six people were killed and 35 others injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Tangail city in Bangladesh on Thursday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local newspaper Daily Sun.

The bus hit the car at the Bangabandhu Bridge intersection area at around 12:30 p.m. (0630 GMT), leaving six dead on the spot and 35 others injured, Bangabandhu Bridge’s safety in-charge Rafiqul Islam told the Daily Sun.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 6 October 2022 - 14:52
0 174 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button