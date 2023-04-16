Asia

6 policemen killed in car-truck collision in Pakistan

According to media reports, the accident took place on the Quetta-Karachi national highway in Wadh area of the district when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the car, resulting in casualties, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 April 2023 - 16:52
0 182 1 minute read
6 policemen killed in car-truck collision in Pakistan
6 policemen killed in car-truck collision in Pakistan

Islamabad: Six policemen were killed on Sunday morning in a collision between a car and a truck in the Khuzdar district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, the authorities told media.

According to media reports, the accident took place on the Quetta-Karachi national highway in Wadh area of the district when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the car, resulting in casualties, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the victims to the hospital, police told media.

The police personnel were going to the Hub district of the province from the provincial capital Quetta, police said, adding that they were coming home for the Eid al-Fitr festival after attending a course at a police training college.

Related Articles

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 April 2023 - 16:52
0 182 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button