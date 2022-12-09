Asia

9 dead from coal mine explosion in Indonesia

The explosion in the mine located in Sawahlunto town occurred at about 8:30 am local time, press officer of the provincial search and rescue office Arief Pratama told Xinhua via phone.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 9 December 2022 - 14:25
Jakarta: A coal mine exploded in Indonesia’s western province of West Sumatra on Friday, leaving nine workers dead, two others injured and one missing, an official said.

“Nine people were killed by the blast. Two others sustained serious wounds,” Pratama said.

The wounded persons have been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to him.

A search and rescue operation for the missing person is being carried out now, he said.

