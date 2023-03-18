Actress Mahiya Mahi arrested from Dhaka airport

Dhaka: Film actress of Dhaka, Mahiya Mahi, was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

According to the case statement, Mahiya Mahi, from her Facebook page, went live early Friday, making allegations against police.

Assistant Commissioner (AC, Media-DB) of GMP Assaduzzaman, confirming the matter to IANS on Saturday, said that Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) arrested the actress around 11 a.m. while she was returning from Saudi Arabia. She is back after performing a religious visit to the Makkah.

Earlier, two cases were filed against Mahiya Mahi and her husband for “defaming police” after going live on Facebook and alleged involvement in extortion, assault of a businessman.

Rokon Mia, sub-inspector of Bason Police Station, filed a case under Digital Security Act against Mahi and her husband Rakib Sarkar while Ismail Hossain, a businessman, filed the other case on Friday night with Bason Police Station against 28 people including the couple on charges of assaulting, vandalism and forcibly occupying land.