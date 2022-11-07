Afghan student injured in attack passes exam

Kabul: An Afghan teenager who was severely injured in a suicide attack in September has passed her university entrance exams with high marks.

Fatemeh Amiri, 17, lost an eye and sustained severe damage to her jaw and ear when the Kaaj education centre in Kabul was attacked, BBC reported.

More than 50 people were killed and dozens injured, mostly female students.

Amiri started studying again while recovering from her injuries and scored more than 85 per cent in her exams, the BBC reported.

She told BBC News that she would be studying computer science at Kabul University.

Students had been sitting a practice university exam when the bomber struck the tuition centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of the Afghan capital.

He was reported to have shot at the guards outside the education centre, entered a classroom and detonated a bomb.

Eyewitnesses told the BBC that most of the victims were girls, who were seated in the front row, near the blast.

Amiri said losing her eye in the attack only made her stronger: “The tasks I was not able to do with both eyes, now I will do it with one eye.”

Amiri said her teacher helped her to check her results online and found that she had successfully passed her entrance exams.