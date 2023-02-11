Army camp shooting kills 5 soldiers in southern Philippines

Manila: Four soldiers were killed and another critically wounded after a soldier ran amok and fired at sleeping soldiers on Saturday inside an army camp in northern Mindanao, south of the Philippines, said the Philippine military.



The alleged murder was also shot dead.



The incident happened at around 1:10 p.m. local time (0510 GMT) inside Camp Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City. The four victims died instantly at the scene, Command duty officer Army Major Alden Briñas was quoted as saying in a report.



After the initial shooting, the gunman attempted to enter another room, but two other soldiers wrestled with the attacker, seized his firearm and shot him dead, Briñas said.



The critically wounded soldier was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, according to the officer.

Briñas did not mention what triggered the gunman to run amok. An investigation into the shooting incident is underway.

Army spokesperson Major Francisco Garello said the military was conducting its internal investigation “to look into all angles that triggered the incident.”

Source UNI