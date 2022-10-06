Attack on Thai pre-school claims 31 lives

Bangkok: At least 31 people, including children and adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at a pre-school in northeastern province of Thailand.

The attacker, a former police officer, is now on the run while the motive of the crime is unclear, BBC reported.

The former police officer, who had been recently dismissed, shot and stabbed the children and adults.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand but in 2020, a soldier had killed 21 people in Nakhon Ratchasima.