Avalanche kills 3, injures 2 in Afghanistan

Kabul, Feb 15 (IANS) Three people, including a child, were killed and two others injured as an avalanche hit a village in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, a local official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place in the Khan Lar area of the Raghistan district Tuesday afternoon, Mohammad Akram said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

At least four people had been killed and eight others were injured in avalanches in the same district couple of weeks ago.

Extreme chilly weather and snowfall have swept through parts of Afghanistan since the first week of January as the temperature fell down to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Nearly 200 people including children, according to officials have died due to chilly weather and heavy snowfall across the war-ravaged country over the past month.