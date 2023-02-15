Asia

Avalanche kills 3, injures 2 in Afghanistan

The accident took place in the Khan Lar area of the Raghistan district Tuesday afternoon, Mohammad Akram said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 February 2023 - 14:42
0 177 1 minute read
Avalanche kills 3, injures 2 in Afghanistan
Avalanche kills 3, injures 2 in Afghanistan

Kabul, Feb 15 (IANS) Three people, including a child, were killed and two others injured as an avalanche hit a village in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, a local official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place in the Khan Lar area of the Raghistan district Tuesday afternoon, Mohammad Akram said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

At least four people had been killed and eight others were injured in avalanches in the same district couple of weeks ago.

Extreme chilly weather and snowfall have swept through parts of Afghanistan since the first week of January as the temperature fell down to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Related Articles

Nearly 200 people including children, according to officials have died due to chilly weather and heavy snowfall across the war-ravaged country over the past month.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 February 2023 - 14:42
0 177 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button