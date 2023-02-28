B’desh Cabinet agrees to allow dual citizenship of 44 more countries

Dhaka: A Cabinet meeting chaired by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday passed a proposal that paved the way for Bangladeshis to acquire dual citizenship of 44 more countries.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office also approved a proposal to issue an SRO by the Security Services Division to this end.

Government spokesman Mahbub Hossain told reporters that the Cabinet approved that Bangladeshis can avail dual citizenship of 44 newly-added countries while keeping their Bangladeshi citizenship intact.

Previously, Bangladeshis could hold dual citizenship of 57 countries besides their country of birth, which will now go up to 101 countries.

The 44 countries include Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Algeria, Sudan, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Burundi, Tunisia, Sierra Leone, Libya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Central African Republic, Eritrea, Gambia, Botswana, Mauritius, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Suriname, Uruguay, Guiana, Cuba, Dominica, Haiti, Barbados, Bahamas, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and Fiji.