Asia

Biden sends letter to Yoon expressing willingness for talks on IRA

Biden also said in the letter the previous day that he is well aware of Yoon's concerns about the IRA, the official told reporters.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 October 2022 - 12:53
0 177 Less than a minute
Biden sends letter to Yoon expressing willingness for talks on IRA
Biden sends letter to Yoon expressing willingness for talks on IRA

Seoul: US President Joe Biden has sent a letter to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol expressing his willingness to continue frank and open-minded talks on the US Inflation Reduction Act, a presidential official said Wednesday.

Biden also said in the letter the previous day that he is well aware of Yoon’s concerns about the IRA, the official told reporters.

The IRA gives tax credits only to electric vehicles assembled in North America, raising concerns it will act as a significant trade barrier for Korean carmakers, Yonhap news agency reported.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 October 2022 - 12:53
0 177 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button